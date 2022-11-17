TMC nat'l gen secy on a two-day visit to Meghalaya

Left Menu

According to a TMC official, Banerjee will inaugurate a party office at Garo Hills on November 17.On November 18, he will interact with church elders at Sacred Heart Shrine in Tura and hold a public meeting at new Tura playground.

With an eye on next year's assembly polls in Meghalaya, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be visiting the northeastern state for two days from Thursday.

According to a TMC official, Banerjee will inaugurate a party office at Garo Hills on November 17.

''On November 18, he will interact with church elders at Sacred Heart Shrine in Tura and hold a public meeting at new Tura playground. He will also interact with media personnel there. Banerjee is scheduled to hold an organisational meeting with the leaders of the state,'' a TMC official said.

The TMC became the main opposition party in the Meghalaya Assembly in November last year after 12 of the 17 Congress MLAs in the state switched over to the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

After its landslide victory in the 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal, the TMC had been trying to expand its base in Goa, Haryana, Tripura, and Meghalaya.

The party had earlier contested assembly polls in Goa and civic elections in Tripura.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

