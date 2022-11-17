Left Menu

Russia-U.S. spy chiefs discussed 'sensitive' questions, says Moscow

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns and President Vladimir Putin's spy chief discussed "sensitive" questions when they met this week in Turkey, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday. Burns cautioned Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, about the consequences of any use of nuclear weapons, and about risks to strategic stability, the U.S. side.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-11-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 17:12 IST
Russia-U.S. spy chiefs discussed 'sensitive' questions, says Moscow
Sergei Ryabkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns and President Vladimir Putin's spy chief discussed "sensitive" questions when they met this week in Turkey, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.

Burns cautioned Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, about the consequences of any use of nuclear weapons, and about risks to strategic stability, the U.S. side. It was the first known high-level, face-to-face U.S.-Russian contact since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Burns, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia, was sent to Moscow in late 2021 by President Joe Biden to caution Putin about Moscow's troop build-up around Ukraine.

"The contact (between Burns and Naryshkin) was initiated by the American side," Ryabkov told RTVI. "The questions discussed there were of a sensitive nature." "Dialogue is going on but it is not of a systemic character," he said. "But we are not standing there with our hat in our hand: the Americans need dialogue with us just as much as we need it with them."

Ryabkov said more contact with the United States would take place later this month when a bilateral consultative commission on the New START arms treaty meets on Nov. 29 to Dec. 6 in Cairo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022