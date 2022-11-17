Left Menu

Awkward moment when different song played instead of national anthem during Bharat Jodo Yatra

An awkward moment was witnessed on Wednesday night during Rahul Gandhis Bharat Jodo Yatra when a different song began to play instead of the national anthem.The incident took place after Gandhi ended his speech at Washim in Maharashtra on Wednesday night and announced that there would be Rashtrageet.Those on stage stood in attention. But when an unknown song started playing, the Congress leader looked around in surprise. The national anthem was then played.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 19:26 IST
An awkward moment was witnessed on Wednesday night during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra when a different song began to play instead of the national anthem.

The incident took place after Gandhi ended his speech at Washim in Maharashtra on Wednesday night and announced that there would be ''Rashtrageet''.

Those on stage stood in attention. But when an unknown song started playing, the Congress leader looked around in surprise. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole called out to the person in charge of music and had it stopped. The national anthem was then played.

