JKNC president Farooq Abdullah quits his post, new president to be found by Dec 5

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has informed his colleagues of his decision to step down as president of JKNC. The General Secretary has been tasked with conducting the election for the party president which will be completed on Dec 5 - tweets JKNC

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 12:57 IST
JKNC president Farooq Abdullah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) on Friday informed about the stepping down of Farooq Abdullah from the post of party president. With his stepping down, the party's General Secretary has been tasked to conduct the election for Abdullah's successor. This election will be completed by December 5; until then, the party will be chaired by Farooq Abdullah.

"Dr Farooq Abdullah Sahib has informed his colleagues of his decision to step down as president of JKNC. In spite of the best efforts of senior colleagues in the party Dr Sahib was adamant that he wouldn't review his decision," the JKNC said in a tweet. https://twitter.com/JKNC_/status/1593487797721391107

"In light of this sudden announcement which has caught everyone by surprise the General Secretary as per the party constitution, has been tasked with conducting the election for party president which will be completed on Dec 5. Until then Dr Sahib continues as President of JKNC," it said in another tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

