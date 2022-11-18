Thirty lakh posts in govt depts vacant, claims Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of jobs, claiming that 30 lakh posts are vacant in various government departments but the PM distributed just 75,000 appointment letters.His attack came over a media report which claimed that 1,600 posts are vacant in central secretariat services.PM Modi promised 2 Cr Jobs, per year.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of jobs, claiming that 30 lakh posts are vacant in various government departments but the PM distributed just 75,000 appointment letters.
His attack came over a media report which claimed that 1,600 posts are vacant in central secretariat services.
''PM Modi promised 2 Cr Jobs, per year. In 8 years, 16 Cr Jobs should have been created. More than 30 Lakh posts are vacant in various Govt departments. But PM Modi distributed just 75,000 odd applications,'' Kharge said in a tweet.
''1,600 posts vacant under Central Secretariat, directly under PMO. Why?'' he said.
Last month, Prime Minister Modi launched a ''Rozgar Mela'' and underscored his government's efforts to create jobs in the last eight years.
More than 75,000 people were given appointment letters for various government jobs in the first tranche.
The Congress has been attacking the government over alleged lack of jobs for the youth and rising unemployment.
