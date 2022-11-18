Left Menu

'Cong leaked caste-census report for political gains': Karnataka health minister

Sudhakar claimed Rs 130 crores were spent on the Kantaraju Commission, which was formed during the Congress rule to draw up a caste-census report.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 19:09 IST
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Friday accused the Congress of leaking the caste-census report selectively within the party, and not bringing it to the public domain. Speaking to mediapersons, Sudhakar said, "As elections are approaching, the Congress is trying to create controversies and mislead people through false allegations, lies and half-truths."

He claimed Rs 130 crores were spent on the Kantaraju Commission, which was formed during the Congress rule to draw up a caste-census report. "During the Congress government, the Kantaraju Commission was formed with a single-point agenda of drawing up a caste-census report. A whopping Rs 130 crores in public money was spent on this exercise. However, the report was never made public and was leaked only within the Congress, for political gain. Shouldn't the Congress leaders be made accountable for this?" Sudhakar alleged.

The Karnataka health minister further said his government would take legal action against NGOs if any terms and conditions are violated during their involvement in the upcoming Bengaluru civic polls. The polls to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are scheduled to be held in December.

"Municipal corporations have always engaged NGOs through election commissions for routine electoral works. All such activities are carried out as per the law. If any terms and conditions are violated, our government will pursue legal action against such NGOs," Sudhakar said. On the Congress' allegation that BJP government indulged in voter data theft on the watch of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, ahead of the upcoming BBMP polls, "The chief minister has himself clarified on it."

"It has become a habit for the Congress to seek the CM's resignation over baseless allegations. Imagine how many Congress leaders would have resigned for leaking and misusing the official caste-census report," Sudhakar added. He said that Congress was "bankrupt" in terms of issues to debate on as the state was making progress in every field under the BJP government.

"The Congress must debate on constructive issues. By raising such silly and illogical issues, they are losing their credibility further," Sudhakar added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

