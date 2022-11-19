Left Menu

Brazil's Lula: Bolsonaro lost, but far-right ideology 'still alive'

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Saturday that although his party had defeated Jair Bolsonaro in last month's presidential race, far-right ideology was still very much alive in the South American nation. "We defeated Bolsonaro," he told a room packed with supporters in Portugal's capital Lisbon.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 19-11-2022 16:18 IST
Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Saturday that although his party had defeated Jair Bolsonaro in last month's presidential race, far-right ideology was still very much alive in the South American nation.

"We defeated Bolsonaro," he told a room packed with supporters in Portugal's capital Lisbon. "(But) Bolsonarismo is still alive and we need to defeat it ... Let's defeat it, but not using the methods they used against us.

"We don't want persecution ... violence. We want a country that lives in peace," Lula said.

