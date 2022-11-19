Nizamabad BJP MP threatens to beat Telangana CM with chappal amid war of words with his MLC daughter

Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Saturday threatened to beat Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with a 'chappal' amid his ongoing war of words with his MLC daughter K Kavitha. Reacting to Kavitha's alleged threats, the BJP MP said that he would beat her father and Telangana CM KCR with a 'chappal' (footwear).

The BJP MP said here he would file a complaint with Telangana police against alleged threats issued by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC and CM's daughter K Kavitha. The war of words between them started after the BJP leader on Thursday claimed that Kavitha had called up Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and expressed her wish to join the Congress party.

Reacting to MLC Kavitha's alleged statement of beating him with chappals, MP Arvind said on Saturday "I don't have trust on Telangana Police but trusting my advocate Karuna Sagar (BJP Legal Cell advocate), I am giving a complaint. I spoke with CV Anand (Hyderabad Commissioner) he was talking like a TRS Karyakarta in next 10 months our government (BJP) is coming." "Whatever Kavitha spoke that is there in this complaint, she said she will kill me, our Mahila Morcha will break your (MLC Kavitha) teeth. I will beat your father with Chappals," he added.

"I will beat your father (CM KCR) with a chappal and I could not say that to you because you are a woman but our Mahila Morcha (BJP) will break your (MLC Kavitha) teeth. Beating with chappal, defeating me in polls, keep this aside. Very soon we will send you to jail and we will also send you and your father to jail for the corruption you did", he added. The war of words between BJP MP and TRC MLC began two days ago after the BJP MP on Thursday said that TRS MLC and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha called up AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and expressed her wish to join the Congress.

Subsequently on Friday, the family members of Arvind Dharmapuri were attacked and his house was vandalized allegedly by TRS workers. Arvind Dharmapuri wrote on Twitter, "TRS goons attacked my house in Hyderabad on the orders of KCR, KTR, K Kavita. They were breaking things in the house, creating chaos and threatening my mother! TRS goons attacked my residence and vandalised the house. They terrorised my mother & created ruckus".

K Kavitha dismissed the claims of her joining Congress on Friday itself. She said one can call up Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and ask if she ever rang up him, asking to join the party. (ANI)

