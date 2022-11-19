Left Menu

MCD polls: 67 candidates pull out on last of withdrawing nominations, 1,349 left in fray

MCD polls: 67 candidates pull out on last of withdrawing nominations, 1,349 left in fray
A total of 67 candidates withdrew their nominations on Saturday, leaving 1,349 in fray for the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls here, according to official data.

The last date to withdraw nominations was on Saturday. According to the data shared by the State Election Commission, 55 independent candidates withdrew nominations. Six candidates from the Bahujan Samaj Party also withdrew their nominations.

Of the 67 withdrawals, 34 were male candidates, the data showed.

After the withdrawals, the final tally stands at 1,349, including 709 female candidates. Counting for the MCD polls will take place on December 7.

