Malaysia's Anwar says he has majority support to form govt

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 20-11-2022 01:21 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 01:21 IST
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said his coalition has enough support from lawmakers to form a government, though poll results from the Election Commission showed a hung parliament.
Anwar did not disclose which lawmakers or political parties were backing him.
Earlier, his rival and former premier Muhyiddin Yassin also claimed a win.
