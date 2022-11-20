Left Menu

BJP will mount 'attack' on Delhi with their 'emperors': CM Kejriwal on road shows by saffron party leaders

With top BJP leaders all set to hold road shows here on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP will mount an attack on the national capital with their kings and emperors and that the citizens will give them a befitting response.Top BJP leaders, including its chief JP Nadda, Union ministers and chief ministers of party-ruled states, will take part in 14 road shows in the city ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 10:01 IST
BJP will mount 'attack' on Delhi with their 'emperors': CM Kejriwal on road shows by saffron party leaders
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With top BJP leaders all set to hold road shows here on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP will mount an "attack" on the national capital with their "kings and emperors" and that the citizens will give them a "befitting response".

Top BJP leaders, including its chief JP Nadda, Union ministers and chief ministers of party-ruled states, will take part in 14 road shows in the city ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections. In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "The BJP will mount an attack in Delhi today with their kings and emperors. However, the people of Delhi have bravely faced the attacks of BJP and its LG in the past and similarly, the citizens will give them a befitting reply today as well." The leaders who will attend the road shows include Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Terming it as a ''Super Sunday'', Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal had said that Nadda will campaign at Sangam Vihar here.

Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jitendra Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi will also join the road shows in different areas, he said. The voting for the 250 wards of the MCD polls will be held on December 4 and counting of votes will be held on December 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022