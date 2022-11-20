We should stay connected to our roots: Indian-origin German politician Rahul Kumar

Rahul Kumar loves the diversity of Frankfurt, where he grew up after his father migrated to Germany.

The city has a sizable population from the ''migrant background'' and many people living there are from different cultural roots, making it colourful and lively, he said.

There's room for everyone there, said Kumar, who was elected as a parliament member in Frankfurt last year.

Born in Haryana, Kumar's journey from a small village in Yamunanagar district to scripting history last year by winning the parliamentary election of Frankfurt has been an inspiring one.

''This was the first time when an Indian-origin person won this parliamentary election in Germany,'' said Kumar, who is in his mid-thirties.

Since childhood, Kumar has lived in Germany, but the family has firmly remained connected with their roots.

Every year, he never forgets to visit his village in Haryana.

''We should remain connected with our culture and our roots. It also gives an inspiration to people of Indian origin who are living there,'' Kumar told PTI in Chandigarh earlier this week.

Currently on a visit to India, Kumar is meeting family and friends back in his Alahar village, 104 km southeast of Chandigarh. He also does a lot of charitable work in his native place.

Before his plunge into politics a few years ago, Kumar worked in diverse industries, including IT, banking and medical sectors. He had attended the traditional Otto Hahn School in Nieder-Eschbach. As a teenager, he did various side jobs.

Kumar said he was impressed with the progress India has been making in various sectors.

He underscored that India took good advantage of digitisation in various spheres, adding that it was especially demonstrated during the Covid crisis when the government helped poor beneficiaries through various measures like cash transfers and delivery of rations.

''During the Covid time, the vaccination programme worked very well. The banking system, integration of applications and reach to people went on smoothly in India,'' Kumar said.

''We want to implement such a system in Germany too.'' He added that India is seen as a powerful country in the world now and Indians working in Germany in different sectors, including IT, are rated highly.

Kumar sees various sectors, especially the medical sector, where the two nations can collaborate.

''Germany needs doctors, paramedical staff, nurses and also people who can take care of the elderly, many of whom are living alone,'' he said. PTI SUN VSD HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)