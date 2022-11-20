Left Menu

BJP on front foot in Himachal due to its excellent election management: CM

He was addressing a review meeting of the partys election management committee at Parwanoo in Solan district.Thakur congratulated party leaders for their hard work and said the BJP is set to form a strong government in the hill state.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-11-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 16:20 IST
BJP on front foot in Himachal due to its excellent election management: CM
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has been on the front foot due to its excellent election management which focused on the planning and execution of policies, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday. He was addressing a review meeting of the party's election management committee at Parwanoo in Solan district.

Thakur congratulated party leaders for their hard work and said the BJP is set to form a strong government in the hill state. BJP state president Suresh Kashyap, BJP leaders Dr Rajeev Bindal, Dr Sikandar Kumar, Rajiv Bhardwaj, Pawan Rana and senior BJP leader Mangal Pandey attended the meeting.

Kashyap said BJP is the only political party which works 365 days, whereas all the other parties go to sleep once elections are done.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022