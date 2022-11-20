Imran Khan's 'tamasha' to end on November 26: Pakistan Minister

Ousted prime minister Imran Khan's 'tamasha' (gimmickry) would come to an end on November 26, Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said.

Her remarks came after Khan in a speech announced that his long march would reach Rawalpindi near Islamabad on November 26 and he would address the protestors and also announce future courses of action.

"Imran Khan, your politics, conspiracy, and tamasha are over. His false Azadi March is a flop scene like his sit-in of 2014. Imran Khan, it is over for you, as November 26 is the date of the end of tamasha," she said.

Marriyum made her remarks on Saturday while referring to the November 26 deadline by Khan for his supporters to reach Rawalpindi, according to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan on Sunday.

Taking a dig at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, she said that he did not give the date of filing cases in the UAE and Britain regarding the Toshakhana controversy. Khan had threatened to sue his opponents over the allegation that he sold state gifts for profit in the courts of the UAE and the UK.

She said that instead of urging his workers to reach Rawalpindi on November 26, Khan should have better announced the date for filing cases in the UAE and the United Kingdom over the Toshakhana scandal.

Instead of arriving in Islamabad or Rawalpindi, Khan should book his flight either to the UAE or UK, she added.

Marriyum said on November 26 would too pass and Khan would not have any support "from any quarter".

Khan started his long march on October 28 from Lahore with the objective to reach Islamabad by November 11 but he was injured in a gun attack on November 3 and the march was halted briefly.

However, it was resumed a week later and now he has asked his supporters to converge on Rawalpindi on November 26.

