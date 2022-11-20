Mob protests in Kalyan against Maha Guv over Shivaji remarks

Several persons calling themselves 'shivpremis' protested in Kalyan in Thane district on Sunday against the remarks of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Koshyari, during a function in Aurangabad on Saturday, had called the legendary warrior king an icon of ''olden times'', earning the ire of political parties in the state.

The citizens who assembled at Shivaji Chowk in Kalyan shouted slogans condemning Koshyari In a related development, Nationalist Congress Party MLA Jitendra Awhad put out a tweet mentioning several films and plays in which the Maratha emperor was allegedly insulted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)