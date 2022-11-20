Yogi Adityanath sends invites global ministers for investors' meet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sent invites to industrial ministers and secretaries of 13 different nations for the Global Investors Summit (GIS) which will take place from February 10 to 12 next year, an official statement said here.

In the letter, Yogi Adityanath described the Global Investor Summit as a historic opportunity for the state's industrial and economic development and also highlighted that the state has very favourable conditions for industry and investment.

The Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Policy 2022–23 was also covered in-depth by the Chief Minister in his letter. Ministers of industrial development from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Japan, Germany, Thailand, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, Australia, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, and Argentina have all been invited.

The Adityanath government has set a target of making Uttar Pradesh a one trillion dollar economy.

Keeping this goal in mind, the state government is going to organise the Global Investors Summit next year.

