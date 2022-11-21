Left Menu

Equatorial Guinea ruling party wins 99% of votes - early election results

Preliminary election results released by Equatorial Guinea's government on Monday showed the ruling party winning over 99% of votes counted so far in presidential, legislative, and municipal elections held on Sunday. Early, partial results showed Obiang's ruling Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE) and coalition with 67,012 votes out of 67,196 counted so far.

Preliminary election results released by Equatorial Guinea's government on Monday showed the ruling party winning over 99% of votes counted so far in presidential, legislative, and municipal elections held on Sunday. The tiny, authoritarian, oil-producing Central African state is run by President Teodoro Obiang, the world's longest-ruling head of state, who is seeking to extend his 43 years in office.

Two opposition candidates are standing: Buenaventura Monsuy Asumu, who has already stood in the previous five elections, and Andrés Esono Ondo, who is running for the first time. Early, partial results showed Obiang's ruling Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE) and coalition with 67,012 votes out of 67,196 counted so far. The count will continue on Monday, said a statement on the government website.

More than 400,000 people registered to vote in the country of about 1.5 million, which is split between the island of Bioko in the Gulf of Guinea and a coastal mainland sandwiched between Cameroon and Gabon.

