Left Menu

Gandhi family gave nothing except 'deceit' to Amethi: Smriti Irani

PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 21-11-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 20:37 IST
Gandhi family gave nothing except 'deceit' to Amethi: Smriti Irani
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday attacked senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying despite the people of Amethi blessing the Gandhi family, it gave nothing to them except ''deceit''.

The minister for Women and Child Development had defeated Rahul Gandhi in his family's bastion Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

''The people blessed Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family by electing them as public representatives from Amethi (previously). But, they gave nothing to the people except deceit and just one glimpse in five years,'' she said.

Irani also said she was receiving full support from the Centre, state government and the district administration in implementing development works.

During her day-long visit to the constituency, Irani laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 6.85 crore in Dih block, distributed nutrition kits to tuberculosis patients and inaugurated a blood donation camp.

She also interacted with the local people and heard their grievances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022