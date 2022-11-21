Left Menu

Ex-BJP MLA U B Banakar joins Congress

Former BJP MLA U B Banakar, who was sulking in his party for some time, on Monday joined the Congress along with his supporters.Banakar, son of former Karnataka assembly speaker B G Banakar, hails from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommais home district Haveri.His entry into the Congress was on the cards ever since he resigned from the posts of Karnataka Warehouse Corporation chairman and the director of Veerashaiva Lingayat Development Corporation on November 9.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-11-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 21:10 IST
Banakar had been a loyalist of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa. He had first become MLA on a BJP ticket in 1994.

He had walked out of the BJP when Yediyurappa founded Karnataka Janata Paksha in 2013 ahead of the assembly election that year and won the assembly election against B C Patil (incumbent agriculture minister) from Hirekerur.

Banakar had been sulking in the party for being sidelined along with his supporters in Hirekerur.

Along with Banakar, JD(S) N T Srinivas too joined the Congress.

