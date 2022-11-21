Left Menu

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 21-11-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 21:24 IST
Chhattisgarh CM hails Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul's leadership; asks youth to fight divisive forces
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday appealed to youth to fight against forces that were trying to divide people on the lines of caste and religion.

Addressing a gathering of Youth Congress workers, Baghel said those who used to question Rahul Gandhi's leadership ability have had their mouths shut due to the massive response of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The yatra, which started in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September, has been drawing huge crowds and is poised to enter Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra on November 23.

He was speaking at the 'Bharat Jodo Yuva Sankalp Samaroh' organised at the Indoor Stadium Budha Talab.

''Rising unemployment and inflation are big challenges before the country today. We have to fight against these challenges. Threat is looming over the unity and integrity of the nation. We have to fight against the division being created among people on the lines of caste and religion,” Baghel said.

''I want to thank Rahul Gandhi ji who accepted these challenges and vowed to hold a 3500-kilometre foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to unite people. Those who questioned his leadership ability now their mouths have shut. People from every walk of life are joining him in the padyatra,'' he said.

The Chhattisgarh CM administered a pledge to the participants here to take inspiration from the Bharat Jodo Yatra and propagate ideas of the Congress among the people.

Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV and state health minister TS Singh Deo were present on the occasion.

