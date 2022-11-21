German minister: We won't leave Moldova alone in the cold and dark

Germany and its European allies will stand by Moldova this winter and will not allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring the country to its knees, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

"We will not leave Moldova alone in cold or darkness, nor in a looming recession," Baerbock told reporters at a donor conference for Moldova in Paris, pledging some 30 million euros ($30.73 million) in additional support beyond 90 million that Germany has already made available this year. ($1 = 0.9764 euros) (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More)

