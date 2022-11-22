Left Menu

Elon Musk's Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Trump himself has said he wont return to Twitter and as of Monday had not yet tweeted since the reinstatement, although he also hasnt deleted his account.Musk apparently based his decision to allow Trump back on the site on an unscientific Twitter poll he posted on his timeline.

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 22-11-2022 02:00 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 01:55 IST
Elon Musk's Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Elon Musk's Twitter has reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which was banned in January for violating the platform's COVID misinformation policies at the time. Greene's reinstatement comes after Musk over the weekend reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump, who was banned in the aftermath of the deadly January 6 riots on the Capitol in 2021.

Twitter — at the time — feared there was a risk of further incitement to violence if Trump was allowed to remain on the platform. Trump himself has said he won't return to Twitter and as of Monday had not yet tweeted since the reinstatement, although he also hasn't deleted his account.

Musk apparently based his decision to allow Trump back on the site on an unscientific Twitter poll he posted on his timeline. There appeared to be no such poll for Greene's account. Earlier, Musk said he won't make major decisions about content or restoring banned accounts before setting up a ''content moderation council'' with diverse viewpoints. Musk has frequently expressed his belief that Twitter had become too restrictive. Before the US midterm elections this month, he urged his ''independent-minded'' Twitter followers to vote Republican. One account Musk has said he won't allow back on Twitter is that of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who was banned in 2018 for abusive behavior. ''My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat,'' Musk tweeted Sunday in response to calls for Jones' reinstatement. ''I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India
2
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Several Beijing districts shut schools as China COVID cases rise

WRAPUP 1-Several Beijing districts shut schools as China COVID cases rise

Global
4
How Real Estate Brokers Find Success During a Financial Crisis

How Real Estate Brokers Find Success During a Financial Crisis

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022