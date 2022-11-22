Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi to join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as it enters MP Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2022 10:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 10:28 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday when it enters Madhya Pradesh, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said.

This is the first time that Priyanka Gandhi, general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, will be joining the yatra.

In a tweet, Ramesh said Tuesday was a rest day for the Yatra which will resume on Wednesday when it will enter Madhya Pradesh near Burhanpur.

''Priyanka Gandhi will join the Yatra there and participate for four days,'' the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said in his tweet in Hindi.

Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other party leaders and workers, began the cross-country Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7. It has traversed through the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

