CV Ananda Bose reaches Kolkata ahead of taking oath as West Bengal Guv

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 11:33 IST
CV Ananda Bose will take oath as the new governor of West Bengal on Wednesday, an official said.

Bose, who was named the new governor on November 17, reached Kolkata on Tuesday morning.

He was received at the airport by Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, Industry Minister Shashi Panja, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

He was given a guard of honour at the airport, before being escorted to the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other dignitaries, including assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay and Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikary, will be present at his oath-taking programme in Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, the official said.

The governor is administered the oath by the chief justice of the high court.

Bose, a retired Kerala cadre IAS officer of the 1977 batch, will replace La Ganesan as the governor.

Ganesan was appointed the governor in July after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned to fight the election for vice president.

Bose served as an administrator of the National Museum in Kolkata before superannuating in 2011.

He will be briefed about the functioning of the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

