MCD polls: BJP has turned Delhi into 'a pile of garbage', alleges AAP

The BJP has turned Delhi into a pile of garbage during its 15-year-rule of the citys civic body, senior AAP leaders alleged on Tuesday at public meetings in different wards ahead of the December 4 MCD polls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 20:39 IST
The BJP has turned Delhi into ''a pile of garbage'' during its 15-year-rule of the city's civic body, senior AAP leaders alleged on Tuesday at public meetings in different wards ahead of the December 4 MCD polls. AAP leaders and workers held foot marches, public meetings and door-to-door campaigns in various areas ahead of the MCD elections. MLAs Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Dilip Pandey took part in public meetings in their respective assembly constituencies.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal provided excellent schools, hospitals, free electricity and water to Delhiites and they appreciate the unprecedented development he has brought, the AAP leader claimed.

On the other hand, people gave chances to BJP to run MCD for 15 years and they turned Delhi into a ''pile of garbage'', an AAP leader alleged, adding the BJP was ''maligning'' Kejriwal to cover up for their failure in the MCD.

The AAP believes in development-oriented politics and it seeks votes based on the progress it brings, they claimed.

''The BJP has been running away from answering about the work it did in the past 15 years. They have resorted to politics of maligning Arvind Kejriwal to cover up for their failure,'' another AAP leader said. The AAP plans to go full-throttle with its second phase of campaigning from Wednesday with music and magic shows, street plays, and 1,000 street-corner meetings by star campaigners to woo voters for the December 4 Delhi civic polls.

