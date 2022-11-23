Left Menu

Gujarat polls: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Gujarat tour for third time in a week

During his third Gujarat tour, CM Adityanath will hold election meetings for the candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Dwarka, Kutch, Morbi, and Surat districts. CM Adityanath will also conduct a roadshow in Surat and will worship in the Dwarkadhish temple.

Gujarat polls: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Gujarat tour for third time in a week
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Gujarat for the third time this week. During his third Gujarat tour, CM Adityanath will hold election meetings for the candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Dwarka, Kutch, Morbi, and Surat districts. CM Adityanath will also conduct a roadshow in Surat and will worship in the Dwarkadhish temple.

CM Adityanath left the Amausi airport in Lucknow at 9.20 am and will reach Dwarka by 11.45 am via Jamnagar Airport. In Dwarka, the UP CM will hold a public meeting at Satwara Bhuvan Wadi Dwarka for half an hour at 12 pm and will later go to Dwarkadhish temple at 12.40 pm. After leaving Dwarka at 1.05 pm, CM Adityanath will reach Rapad Kutch in Gujarat at 2.25 pm to hold an election meeting for the party's candidates in this assembly till 3.10 pm.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will then reach Halwad in the Morbi district to conduct a public meeting at Dharrangdhara. Yogi Adityanath's public meeting in Morbi is then followed by a roadshow from Umiya Dham Temple, Surat in Varchha Assembly from 6.30 pm to 7.15 pm, and will then head to Lucknow from the Surat airport at 7.35 pm. Adityanath is one of the star campaigners of the BJP for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections that are slated to be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5.

Among the other star campaigners for the BJP in Gujarat are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and outgoing Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Polling in Gujarat will be held for a total of 182 Assembly constituencies.

In the power in the state, for over two decades, the BJP hopes to return to power by a handsome margin. However, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has jumped into the fray in a bid to extend its national footprint after its spectacular Assembly poll win in Punjab.

Party convenor Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have been headlining rallies and roadshows the in the poll-bound state. The party had earlier announced Isudan Gadhvi, a member of its highest decision-making body, the National Executive, as its CM face for the western state.

Meanwhile, Congress is also hoping to register its victory in the state and is putting its best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

