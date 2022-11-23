Left Menu

UP court asks five accused to surrender in 2013 attempt to murder case

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 23-11-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 11:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader and former minister Anand Swaroop Shukla along with four other accused has been asked to surrender before a court here on Thursday in connection with an attempt to murder of a student leader.

Special Judge Hussain Ahmed Ansari passed the order on Tuesday, student leader Sudhir Ojha's counsel Dinesh Tiwari said on Wednesday On January 15, 2013, Ojha was attacked with a knife in Satish Chandra Mahavidyalaya of Kotwali area of Ballia city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

