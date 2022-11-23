Left Menu

Congress to finalise strategy for Winter Session of Parliament on Dec 4

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 15:02 IST
Congress to finalise strategy for Winter Session of Parliament on Dec 4
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress is likely to finalise the party's strategy for the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament and the dates for the party's plenary session at the first meeting of its steering committee headed by new party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on December 4.

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on December 7 and conclude on December 29.

Sources said this would be the first meeting of the Congress steering committee, which was formed in place of the working committee, the highest decision-making body after Kharge took charge as the new chief, where discussions on the party's strategy going forward would take place.

All members of the CWC were made part of the steering committee soon after Kharge assumed charge as the new Congress president.

Kharge's election as Congress president will be ratified at the party's plenary session, which is likely to be held in March next year.

Kharge is the first non-Gandhi to be elected as the Congress president after a gap of 24 years, after he defeated Shashi Tharoor in a direct contest for the top post.

Over 9,000 AICC delegates would be present during the party's plenary session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022