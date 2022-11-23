AIADMK petitions TN Guv against DMK over corruption, others

Levelling corruption allegations against the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, opposition AIADMK on Wednesday petitioned state Governor R N Ravi seeking action and alleged law and order has 'collapsed' in the state.

AIADMK interim chief and Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition, K Palaniswami said the main opposition party has apprised the Governor of the 'bad situation' in the state in many sectors, especially law and order.

Ridiculing Chief Minister M K Stalin's oft-repeated statement of his government being a ''Dravidian model'' of governance that was development-oriented and inclusive in nature, Palaniswami said it was only about ''Commission, collection, corruption.'' ''We met the Governor to highlight the bad incidents in Tamil Nadu. In this 18-month DMK rule, law and order has completely collapsed,'' he told reporters after calling on Ravi at the Raj Bhavan here.

Crime including murders have become daily affair and ''all this was happening due to an inefficient puppet chief minister ruling the state,'' Palaniswami said.

The October 23 Coimbatore car explosion, in which the alleged perpetrator was killed, could have been averted if the state police had taken note of a central intelligence alert in this connection, he said. The intelligence department knows where such elements are present and had the police acted on time, the incident could have been prevented, he said.

Palaniswami also claimed that corruption was widespread across all government departments.

''Commission, collection, corruption is the policy...this is the Dravidian model,'' he said. Slamming the government over alleged short supply of medicines in hospitals, he said sufficient stocks of drugs were available in government hospitals during the previous AIADMK regime.

The party has raised all the issues with the Governor, who said he will look into them, Palaniswami added.

To a question on Ravi's style of functioning, the LoP said ''it is good'' and claimed that is why the DMK opposed him.

The governor is at loggerheads with the state government over a number of issues, including giving assent to its Assembly bill seeking exemption to Tamil Nadu from the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)