Scotland's Sturgeon: Next national election a 'de facto referendum' on independence
Reuters | London | Updated: 23-11-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 17:23 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday Britain's next national election would be a de facto vote on Scottish independence, after a UK court effectively rejected a bid for a second Scottish independence referendum.
"The next national election scheduled for Scotland is of course the UK General Election, making that both the first and the most obvious opportunity to seek what I described back in June, as a de facto referendum," Sturgeon, the leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party, told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nicola Sturgeon
- Scottish National Party
- Britain
- Sturgeon
- Scottish
- Scotland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain wants to do more with United States on gas supplies
Exxon says it is dealing with 'operational matter' at Britain's Fawley refinery
Tennis-Kazakhstan down hosts Britain in Billie Jean King Cup finals, Australia win
Britain to push back N.Ireland election deadline to March - source
Exxon isolating a unit at Britain's Fawley refinery after incident