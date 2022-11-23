Maha govt delegation to meet PM, HM soon on Karnataka border dispute

A delegation of the Maharashtra government will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on its border dispute with Karnataka, Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai said here on Wednesday. Maharashtra excise minister Shambhuraj Desai's statement came after Karnataka had formed a lawyers' team to fight the matter in the court.

The Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra has already appointed ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai to coordinate with a legal team regarding the court case on the issue. Desai said "Our deputation will soon meet the PM and HM. Karnataka is fighting its battle. We will fight ours. We will demand justice for Maharashtra from them (PM and HM)."

Since its inception in 1960, Maharashtra has been entangled in a dispute with Karnataka over the status of Belgaum district and 85 other Marathi-speaking villages. Desai said "Whatever is required, we will provide to those 85 villages. We have also submitted a proposal to the CM in this regard."

"We are working fast on this issue and the Karnataka government is creating an issue realising all this", he added. Desai further stated "We are also talking with our senior counsel and providing every document he requires. Whatever is required on daily basis is being done."

On Shiv Sena (Udhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut's recent statement regarding the midterm poll, Desai said "If anyone is spoiling the atmosphere in Maharashtra, then it is Sanjay Raut, we are doing our work. Ever since he started appearing on TV, the atmosphere of Maharashtra has started deteriorating." (ANI)

