Corruption-accused minister enjoying five-star luxury in jail: Anurag Thakur's dig at 'Kejriwal model'

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday referred to a purported leaked video that showed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain having a meal inside his jail cell to launch an attack on the AAP, saying a minister facing corruption charges was enjoying ''five-star luxuries'' in prison.

Fresh videos of Jain emerged on Wednesday in which he is seen eating uncooked vegetables and fruits in his Tihar Jail cell, with Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi alleging he was enjoying facilities akin to a holiday resort. Jain's advocate has, however, claimed that the video was doctored. ''The Health minister of AAP in Delhi has been in jail for the past six months and is enjoying entertainment and massage. How luxuries are enjoyed in jail and how entertainment and massage are done, AAP is a live example of it.

''They tell lies. They talk about problems related to prison food but get food plates better than (those available in) five-star hotels in jail. They get mineral water and massages there,'' Thakur told reporters here.

The Union Information and Broadcasting minister said this was the model of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal where five-star facilities were provided in jail.

''Arvind Kejriwal gives a certificate of honesty to such people who are in jail for the past six months. This is Kejriwal's model,'' Thakur said.

The BJP leader also said the people of Gujarat would not accept the AAP, whose ministers in Punjab and Delhi were facing corruption charges.

He said the AAP had made big claims ahead of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand but ended up forfeiting their security deposit.

''On all the Assembly seats, the security (deposits) of AAP candidates was forfeited in Uttar Pradesh. They could not get even one seat in Uttarakhand. The Health minister in the Punjab government had to resign on corruption charges. The Education minister in Delhi is facing charges in a liquor scam. The people of Gujarat will not accept them,'' Thakur said.

He also targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan, alleging the law-and-order situation deteriorated under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. ''Every day, some news or other comes from Rajasthan -- be it about crimes against women or atrocities against Dalits. Law-and-order situation has deteriorated. Just think about the image of Rajasthan that is being created,'' he said.

Thakur was in Jaipur to take part in an event organised by a media house.

Replying to a question on allegations of religious conversions in Rajasthan, Thakur said the state government should take appropriate action under law.

''...The Supreme Court has also expressed concern that such incidents are not right for the country in the long run. It will pose a challenge. I hope that the Rajasthan government will take appropriate action on religious conversions,'' Thakur said.

On Tuesday, the BJP said conversions in Rajasthan were on the rise, reacting to a mass wedding ceremony in Bharatpur where couples reportedly took an oath to renounce Hinduism and follow Buddhism.

