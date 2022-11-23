Left Menu

Results of Gujarat Assembly elections may be surprising: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the Gujarat assembly election results will be surprising.He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the state for campaigning every week, while Union Minister Amit Shah is camping there.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:52 IST
Results of Gujarat Assembly elections may be surprising: Gehlot
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the state for campaigning every week, while Union Minister Amit Shah is camping there. ''This is their condition in their home state. I believe that the results in Gujarat Assembly election may be surprising,'' Gehlot, who is the senior observer for the state election, told reporters here. Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date.

He also targeted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, questioning why the party withdrew its campaign from Himachal Pradesh before the elections. ''AAP disappeared from campaigning in Himachal Pradesh. Neither Kejriwal nor Modi have faith in democracy, they are fascists and damaging the country. The fake promises of Kejriwal are being exposed,'' he added.

