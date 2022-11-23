BJP’s protest rally continues in Jharkhand

BJP’s district level ‘Akrosh’ rally against the Hemant Soren-led UPA government in Jharkhand entered its third day on Wednesday. The protest rally was taken out in Dhanbad, Ramgarh, Deoghar, Jamtara, Garhwa, Lohardaga and Bokaro where thousands of party workers demonstrated and raised slogans like ‘Hemant hatao, Jharkhand bachao’.

BJP national vice president and former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das, who led the protest at Randhir Verma Chowk in Dhanbad, said that people have taken to the streets to vent their anger against the current government in Jharkhand. “Crime, corruption and loot of mines and minerals have reached the peak in the state under the Hemant Soren regime,” he said. The protest was launched in Ranchi on November 21 and will conclude on November 25. Hazaribag MP Jayant Sinha led the agitation at Ramgarh district where BJP workers took out a rally. Sinha said that loot and corruption have reached extreme levels in Jharkhand.

Jamshedpur MP Bidyut Baran Mahto, who accompanied him, said, “The schemes related to road, drinking water and electricity moved fast during BJP regime but are now stuck. The government’s anti-people policies have put the citizens of the state in trouble.” PTI COR SAN KK KK

