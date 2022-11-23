Left Menu

Congress protected 'anti-social elements' during its rule in Gujarat: PM at poll rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the people of Gujarat used to live under fear when the Congress was in power because anti-social elements were given protection by the party.He said during the long Congress rule, riots and curfews were quite common in Gujarat, where the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is in power for the last 27 years.The PM was addressing a poll rally - his third of the day - in Vadodara in support of BJP candidates ahead of next months Assembly elections.

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 23-11-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 20:29 IST
Congress protected 'anti-social elements' during its rule in Gujarat: PM at poll rally
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the people of Gujarat used to live under fear when the Congress was in power because ''anti-social elements'' were given protection by the party.

He said during the long Congress rule, riots and curfews were quite common in Gujarat, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power for the last 27 years.

The PM was addressing a poll rally - his third of the day - in Vadodara in support of BJP candidates ahead of next month's Assembly elections. Voting in Vadodara district will take place on December 5 in the second phase.

''Today's young generation may not know what was the situation (in Gujarat) two decades back -- riots and curfews were common. Anti-social elements used to terrorise people without any fear. They were given a free hand. That was the Congress' policy. Such elements were given protection by the government,'' said Modi, who served as Gujarat CM from 2001 to 2014.

He claimed a similar situation still prevails in states where the Congress is in power at present.

Referring to the newly built Pavagadh Temple in adjoining Panchmahal district, which he inaugurated a few months ago, the PM said past Congress governments never thought of developing such places of worship due to ''vote bank politics''.

The PM said the Vadodara, Halol, Kalol, Godhra and Dahod belt will become a ''hi-tech manufacturing corridor'' in the near future.

Voting to elect a new 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases -- December 1 (89 seats) and 5 (93 seats) -- and ballots will be counted on December 8. A total of 1,621 candidates are in the fray for 182 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022