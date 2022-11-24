Malaysia's Anwar appointed prime minister
A general election on Saturday ended in an unprecedented hung parliament with neither of two main alliances, one led by Anwar and the other ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin, immediately able to secure enough seats in parliament to form a government.
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has been appointed prime minister, the palace said on Thursday, and will be sworn in by the king at 5 p.m. (0900 GMT). A general election on Saturday ended in an unprecedented hung parliament with neither of two main alliances, one led by Anwar and the other ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin, immediately able to secure enough seats in parliament to form a government.
