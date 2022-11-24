Instead of cursing Cong, PM should speak about BJP's 'misrule' in Gujarat: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his attack on the party during the campaign in Gujarat, saying that instead of cursing the Congress, he should speak about the BJP's ''misrule'' in the state.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday had sought to corner the Congress for not supporting a tribal woman, Droupadi Murmu, in the presidential poll. He had also lashed out at the opposition party, accusing it of engaging in vote bank politics, nepotism, sectarianism and supporting ''anti-social elements'' during its rule in Gujarat.

Hitting back at the PM, Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi, ''Narendra Modi ji, instead of cursing the Congress, speak on the misrule of the BJP!'' ''Why was the future of the children of Gujarat spoiled? Why Gujarat ranks 29th among 30 states in malnourished, underweight children? Why is it at 19th place in infant mortality rate?'' he said.

Gujarat demands answers on accountability for the last 27 years, the Congress president said.

Voting to elect a new 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases -- December 1 (89 seats) and 5 (93 seats) -- and ballots will be counted on December 8. A total of 1,621 candidates are in the fray for the 182 seats.

