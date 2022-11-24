Left Menu

SP's Azam Khan only serving his political interest by projecting himself as 'messiah for Muslims: UP Minister

Uttar Pradesh minister Danish Azad Ansari on Thursday alleged that Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was only serving his political interest by projecting himself as a messiah for Muslims.The minister said the Muslim communitys faith in the BJP is increasing continuously.Azam Khan has not done any work for the uplift of the Muslim society. Ansari said that the Muslim community considered BJP as its enemy after becoming victims to this illusion created by opposition parties.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 24-11-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 17:01 IST
SP's Azam Khan only serving his political interest by projecting himself as 'messiah for Muslims: UP Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh minister Danish Azad Ansari on Thursday alleged that Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was only serving his political interest by projecting himself as a messiah for Muslims.

The minister said the Muslim community's faith in the BJP is increasing continuously.

''Azam Khan has not done any work for the uplift of the Muslim society. He has served his own political interest by projecting himself as a messiah for the Muslim community,'' said Ansari, the lone Muslim minister in the Yogi Adityanath government. Ansari said that the Muslim community considered BJP as its enemy after becoming victims to this illusion created by opposition parties. ''The way the Muslim community is getting the benefits of all the development schemes without any discrimination in the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government, there has been a change in the community's thinking towards BJP,'' he told reporters here.

He claimed that members of the Pasmanda community are increasingly joining the BJP.

''This has also been proved during the by-elections of Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha,'' he stressed.

He also claimed victory of the BJP in the by-elections to the Legislative Assembly in Rampur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022