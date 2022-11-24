SP's Azam Khan only serving his political interest by projecting himself as 'messiah for Muslims: UP Minister

Uttar Pradesh minister Danish Azad Ansari on Thursday alleged that Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was only serving his political interest by projecting himself as a messiah for Muslims.

The minister said the Muslim community's faith in the BJP is increasing continuously.

''Azam Khan has not done any work for the uplift of the Muslim society. He has served his own political interest by projecting himself as a messiah for the Muslim community,'' said Ansari, the lone Muslim minister in the Yogi Adityanath government. Ansari said that the Muslim community considered BJP as its enemy after becoming victims to this illusion created by opposition parties. ''The way the Muslim community is getting the benefits of all the development schemes without any discrimination in the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government, there has been a change in the community's thinking towards BJP,'' he told reporters here.

He claimed that members of the Pasmanda community are increasingly joining the BJP.

''This has also been proved during the by-elections of Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha,'' he stressed.

He also claimed victory of the BJP in the by-elections to the Legislative Assembly in Rampur.

