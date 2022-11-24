Telangana BJP MP meets governor, demands inclusion of 26 communities in backward class list

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dr K Laxman on Thursday met state Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and gave a representation demanding inclusion of 26 communities in the backward class (BC) list of Telangana. Speaking to ANI on the same, he said, "There are around 26 OBC castes in Telangana who have migrated from Andhra Pradesh (AP) and have been living here for 50-100 years. Since the new state was formed, these castes were removed from the BC lists."

"The BJP has been raising this issue in the state assembly. Those people have not been included in the backward class list just because they are of Andhra Pradesh origin and are deprived of facilities," said Laxman. He also accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) of cheating them by not holding any census for the people of the backward class.

"We have talked to the governor on this and they should be included in the reservation lists. The BJP will stand by them to get them justice. The government should take this up. If not, the BJP will do it when we will come to power. We will continue to stage protests until then" he said. (ANI)

