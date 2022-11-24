Left Menu

Gehlot's differences with Pilot to be resolved in manner that strengthens party: Congress

As Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stepped up his attack on his bete noire Sachin Pilot, the Congress on Thursday said their differences would be resolved in a manner that strengthens the party and asserted that the focus right now should to on the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.Ashok Gehlot is a senior and experienced political leader.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2022 19:13 IST
As Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stepped up his attack on his bete noire Sachin Pilot, the Congress on Thursday said their differences would be resolved in a manner that strengthens the party and asserted that the focus right now should to on the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

''Ashok Gehlot is a senior and experienced political leader. Whatever differences he has expressed with his younger colleague Sachin Pilot will be resolved in a manner that strengthens the Congress party,'' AICC general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said in a statement. ''Right now it is the duty of each and every Congressman and Congresswoman to make the already hugely successful Bharat Jodo Yatra even more impactful in north Indian states,'' he also said.

Days before the Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir yatra led by Rahul Gandhi enters Rajasthan, Gehlot launched a scathing attack on Pilot dubbing him a ''gaddar'' (traitor) and said he can never be made the chief minister of the state.

The remarks also came at a time when campaigning for the Gujarat elections is at its peak and Gehlot is the senior party observer for the state polls.

