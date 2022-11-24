Hemant Soren govt will fall for its own misdeeds: Union min Annapurna Devi

Union minister Annapurna Devi on Thursday asserted that the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand will ''fall for its own misdeeds'' and claimed that it is feeling threatened because the BJP is discharging its responsibility as a strong opposition.

She addressed BJP workers at Shivaji Maidan in Medininagar and took part in a dharna staged by party activists in front of the Palamu district collectorate against alleged corrupt practices of the JMM-Congress-RJD government.

Asked by reporters about the possibility of imposition of President's rule in the state, the Koderma MP said, ''The Hemant Soren government will fall for its own misdeeds. It will collapse on its own and we are waiting for it. The BJP is discharging the responsibility of a strong opposition because of which the state government is feeling threatened.'' She alleged that mineral resources of Jharkhand are being looted under the present government with ''active involvement of the chief minister himself''.

''Auction of sand ghats have not been executed, allowing illegal mining to take place,'' she said.

The overall law and order situation in the state, and in Santal Pargana region in particular, is a matter of concern with increasing number of criminal activities such as murder, extortion and abduction being reported. Speaking on poll-bound Gujarat, the Union Minister of State for Education asserted that the BJP will retain power in the western state by securing a majority in the assembly.

''There are no apprehensions of change of power in Gujarat. The Gujarat model of development is appreciated not only across the country but also abroad. The BJP remaining in power for 27 years shows that people of the state have immense faith in the party and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' she said.

She claimed there is no anti-incumbency and no alternative to Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel.

