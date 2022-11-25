Left Menu

Australia's Victoria state election tightens with Labor ahead in polls

If the poll result is replicated at the election, Premier Daniel Andrews will likely remain the leader of Australia's second-most populous state for a third straight term, but may not form a majority government. Andrews on Friday said Victoria needed a "strong, stable majority government" when reporters asked him if Labor would consider making deals with independents should it fall short of a majority.

Australia's Victoria state will vote to select its next government on Saturday in what polls predict to be a close-run contest with the incumbent Labor government's lead against the conservative coalition shrinking in the final campaign stretch. Centre-left Labor was comfortably ahead during the initial stages of the campaign after eight years in power, but a poll done for The Age newspaper out this week showed voters cutting their support.

Labor is ahead 53-47% on a two-party preferred basis against the Liberal-National coalition, though that has dropped from 59-41% in the previous poll in October. If the poll result is replicated at the election, Premier Daniel Andrews will likely remain the leader of Australia's second-most populous state for a third straight term, but may not form a majority government.

Andrews on Friday said Victoria needed a "strong, stable majority government" when reporters asked him if Labor would consider making deals with independents should it fall short of a majority. Four years ago, Labor returned to power in a landslide, winning just under two-thirds in the 88-seat Victorian legislative assembly. But this time it could lose about a dozen seats, the Herald Sun reported, citing a separate poll.

Bookmaker Sportsbet said the prospects of the coalition had firmed on election eve. "At this stage, it looks like a Labor win, but whether it will be a majority is unclear," it said. Going into the campaign, both fronts have pledged millions to spruce up the state's infrastructure, education and healthcare system.

Labor said it would build a rail loop project for state capital Melbourne, which local media estimates will cost about A$125 billion ($85 billion), but the coalition led by Matthew Guy said it would shelve that, if elected. As of Thursday, more than 1.63 million votes and around 273,000 postal votes out of a total of 4.4 million have been cast since early voting began on Nov. 14, data from the Victorian Electoral Commission showed. ($1 = 1.4782 Australian dollars)

