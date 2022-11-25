Left Menu

Pakistan interior minister asks former PM Khan to postpone march, cites militant threat

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 25-11-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 16:47 IST
Rana Sanaullah Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that former prime minister Imran Khan should postpone the resumption of his protest march to Islamabad from Rawalpindi, stating that there had been threats of attacks from militant groups.

Khan has said he would resume his protest march on Nov. 26 after surviving an apparent assassination attempt earlier this month.

Khan faces "danger" to his life, Sanaullah said.

