'Human rights violation': Meghalaya seeks NHRC intervention over Mukroh firing

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 25-11-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 16:50 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma moved the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday over the loss of lives in firing by Assam officers at the inter-state border, calling it a ''clear violation of human rights''.

Sangma and deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong called on NHRC chairperson justice Arun Kumar Mishra and its other members in New Delhi, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

''Informed the Hon'ble Chairperson (NHRC) and the members that the Mukroh incident was a clear violation of human rights,'' he said.

''Sought their support for necessary action from their end,'' he added.

Sangma stressed on the need for proper sensitisation of forces deputed in sensitive areas so that such incidents do not happen.

Six people, including an Assam forest guard, were killed in firing along the inter-state border on Tuesday after a truck transporting illegally-felled timber was intercepted by forest personnel of Assam.

