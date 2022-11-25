Left Menu

Telangana Cong leader M Shashidhar Reddy joins BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 17:38 IST
Veteran Congress leader from Telangana Marri Shashidhar Reddy joined the BJP here on Friday and accused his former party of failing to check the alleged misrule of Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the state.

Reddy had recently quit the Congress days after he was expelled following his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and G Kishan Reddy were present at the BJP headquarters here when Reddy joined the party.

''Congress has totally failed to prevent what is happening in Telangana,'' he said alleging that the TRS is running the ''most corrupt'' government.

He said it is ''Telangana first vs family first'' in the state and BJP can only show the TRS ''its place''.

Sonowal said Reddy's joining will strengthen the BJP in Telangana and TRS' ''family rule'' in the state will end.

He asserted that the BJP will form the next government in the state.

Shashidhar Reddy, 73, is the son of late Congress chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Marri Channa Reddy. He has been a four-time MLA from Sanathnagar, was a Congress minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 1993, and served as a vice-chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority.

