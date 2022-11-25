'Let it be tabled first': Supriya Sule on Amit Shah's UCC remark

Lok Sabha MP and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on Friday dared the central government to table a proposal on a bringing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), on the floor of the Parliament. On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah indicated that a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) might be implemented across the country in 2024.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event, the Union Home minister said the BJP-led government at the Centre was committed to bringing the UCC but only after following all democratic processes and holding discussions in Parliament. Responding to Shah's remark, Sule told ANI on Friday, "Let the Bill be tabled in Parliament first. The members will then hold discussions on it."

The NCP MP also voiced concerns over withdrawal of security cover for senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP sanjay Raut. "It is sad and unfortunate that the security cover for Sanjay Raut has been withdrawn. He is a respected fellow member of Parliament and the editor of (Sena's official mouthpiece) Saamana," Sule, who also happens to be the daughter of NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar, said.

Hinting at political vendetta behind the move, she said, "I have never seen such kind of politics before." (ANI)

