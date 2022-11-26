Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Canada's Trudeau defends use of emergency powers in 'Freedom Convoy' protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday defended invoking emergency powers to end anti-government protests that paralyzed the capital earlier this year, citing the threat of violence and lack of a credible plan by police. The "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations against public health measures including vaccine mandates shut down Ottawa and blocked some border crossings for weeks in January and February. Trudeau portrayed the move to use emergency powers as unavoidable, saying it was not possible to negotiate with the protesters.

No injuries in rocket attack against forces in Syria- U.S. military

Two rockets targeted a U.S. patrol base in northeastern Syria but did not result in any injuries or damage to the base, the U.S. military said on Friday. U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces visited the origin site of the rockets and found a third unfired rocket, the U.S. military said in a statement.

Peru opposition says president wants to close Congress, deepening crisis

Peruvian opposition lawmakers said on Friday that President Pedro Castillo is trying to dissolve the legislature, as he named a new prime minister after suggesting Congress had fired his previous one despite not holding a vote on the matter.

Castillo named Betssy Chavez as new prime minister, a close ally and lawmaker who has previously served as minister of culture.

Freezing Ukraine gradually restores power after Russian strikes on grid

Ukrainian authorities on Friday gradually restored power, aided by the reconnection of the country's four nuclear plants, but millions of people were still in the dark after the most devastating Russian air strikes of the war. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with Ukrainians to use energy sparingly. "If there is electricity, this doesn't mean you can turn on several powerful electrical appliances at once," he said in an evening video address.

Soccer-Hosts Qatar crash out of World Cup after Senegal loss

The World Cup hopes of Qatar were dashed after a 3-1 loss to Senegal and a draw between Ecuador and Netherlands left them bottom of Group A with no chance of progressing, just five days after they opened the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Ecuador. The Qataris needed Ecuador to win but they fell behind to an early Cody Gapko goal, and though they equalised it wasn't enough to prevent Qatar from becoming the first side mathematically eliminated from a finals they have spent a reported $200 billion to host.

Decision on North American auto rules dispute 'imminent', Canada says

A decision should be made very soon on a dispute pitting Canada and Mexico against the United States on the interpretation of regional trade rules in the auto industry, Canada Minister of International Trade Mary Ng said on Friday. Canada this year joined Mexico in a complaint against the United States over how to apply automotive sector content requirements under the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) free trade agreement, which came into effect in 2020.

Thousands march in Spain to demand end of violence against women

Thousands of people took to the streets in Madrid and Barcelona on Friday evening in marches to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. In Madrid, protesters, many wearing purple, marched down the Gran Via in the city centre carrying banners and chanting "no is no, anything else is rape", and "we women are not goods". In Barcelona people banged drums and lit flares.

China's Xi, in message to North Korea's Kim, says willing to work together for regional, global stability -KCNA

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that China would be willing to work together with North Korea for regional and global peace, stability and prosperity, North Korea's state media KCNA reported on Saturday, citing Xi's letter to Kim. KCNA did not mention North Korea's recent missile launches that have heightened tensions around the Korean peninsula following joint military drills between South Korea and the United States.

Putin tells mothers of soldiers killed in Ukraine: 'We share your pain'

President Vladimir Putin spoke on Friday to a carefully selected group of mothers of Russian soldiers sent to fight in Ukraine who praised his leadership while he told them their sons had not died in vain. Tens of thousands of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or wounded in the conflict sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the United States.

In Washington, Macron to seek relief for Europe Inc amid China competition

French President Emmanuel Macron will be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden next week in a rare state visit aimed at highlighting Franco-American friendship rather than the bitter economic competition between the two sides of the pond. More than a year after Washington, London and Canberra torpedoed a big French submarine contract, pushing Franco-US relations to breaking point, the two countries are expected to put on a show of unity on common threats from Russia and China.

