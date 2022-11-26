Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 15:05 IST
'Merchants of votes' exploiting people for vested interests: Naqvi
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Image Credit: Wikipedia
Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday alleged that "merchants of votes" and "coterie of casteism and communalism" are emotionally exploiting certain castes and communities for their selfish political interests.

Addresing a "Khichdi Panchayat" in Rampur in support of BJP candidate for the Rampur assembly bypoll Akash Saxena, he said the priority should be people's prosperity and not "political atrocity." According to a statement issued by his office, Naqvi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have been working honestly and tirelessly to take the light of development to the last person. He said BJP's "MY'' (Modi-Yogi) government" has accelerated Uttar Pradesh's journey on the path of progress and has been working with clarity and credibility.

Naqvi said Modi-Yogi's "empowerment without discrimination" is the guarantee of happiness in the life of every needy. The BJP government has made all the sections of the society an equal partner in development, he said.

The Rampur bypoll was necessitated following the disqualification upon conviction of SP leader Mohd Azam Khan in a hate speech case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

