Cong slams Maha Governor for not removing footwear while paying tributes to 26/11 martyrs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 15:08 IST
The Congress on Saturday slammed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for not removing his footwear while paying floral tributes to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Koshyari and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid floral tributes at the martyrs' memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai in the morning.

Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said removing one's footwear while paying tribute is Indian culture and definitely the culture of Maharashtra.

''The governor has been repeatedly disrespecting Maharashtra, its culture and icons. CM Eknath Shinde should have reminded him to remove his footwear and show respect to the martyrs of the terror attacks,'' Sawant tweeted.

Koshyari is already in the eye of storm for his recent remark in which he referred to Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an icon of the ''olden days''. The governor has drawn flak from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), who have staged protests across the state demanding his ouster.

