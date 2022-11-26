Left Menu

BJP, RSS have no faith in Constitution, celebration of Constitution Day is only gimmick: Ramesh

PTI | Manihar | Updated: 26-11-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 17:34 IST
BJP, RSS have no faith in Constitution, celebration of Constitution Day is only gimmick: Ramesh
  • Country:
  • India

The Sangh Parivar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ignored or misused the Constitution but are now indulging in the ''gimmick'' of celebrating Constitution Day, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said here on Saturday.

Since 2015, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day.

''The (Rashtriya Swayamsevak) Sangh and BJP have absolutely no faith in the Constitution,'' said Ramesh amid his party's Bharat Jodo Yatra which was passing through Manihar in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district.

''These people, who ignore and misuse the Constitution, are today involved in the gimmick of celebrating Constitution Day,'' said Ramesh, Congress's media head.

The ideology to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi belongs played no role in the framing of the Constitution, he said.

''After Independence, the Sangh and Hindu Mahasabha were against the Constitution and they never accepted the Constitution,'' he claimed.

Dr B R Ambedkar, who headed the Constituent Assembly's drafting committee, gave credit to the Congress for the passage of the constitution even though he was not a Congress member, Ramesh further claimed.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra would be reaching Mhow, Ambedkar's birthplace, in the evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022